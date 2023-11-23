(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications)

Swisslog to drive logistics innovation in Saudi Arabi, supporting Saudi Vision 2030



Riyadh, KSA, 23 November 2023: Swisslog, a global leader in intralogistics automation and robotics solutions, is strategically supporting the rapid adoption of warehouse automation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Advancing its position as a global player across diverse sectors, the Kingdom's strategic shift towards a digitalized and automated future is gaining momentum. As part of Swisslog's global expansion plans, the company is poised to play a pivotal role in this transformation, driven by Saudi Vision 2030.



Saudi Arabia has emerged as a leading player in various sectors, attracting investments and talent both locally and internationally, diversifying its economy in line with Vision 2030. The vision spans various sectors, attracting global investments and bringing the best-of-breed solutions to the Kingdom. This has sparked a surge in demand across industries such as food and beverage, FMCG, e-commerce and manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and more.



Projections indicate that the MEA automated materials handling market will reach over US$1,885 million by 2026. KSA holds one of the largest market shares in the regional market, investing heavily to become a prime hub for logistics and warehousing. Forward-thinking enterprises are increasingly adopting logistics and warehouse automation for process optimization. Swisslog harnesses the potential of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), AI-driven insights, and the capabilities of big data, to pioneer a new era of logistics and warehousing.



The demand for sustainability in supply chains is reshaping logistics practices globally, and Saudi Arabia is no exception. Additionally, global demand for eco-friendly logistics is on the rise, with 75% of shippers seeking greener options. Swisslog’s portfolio of data-driven, flexible and robotic material handling solutions not only enables shorter order cycle times and faster response to change but is also significantly more energy-efficient, using as little as 0.1 kW per hour. This aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and the global demand for eco-friendly logistics.



Rami Younes, General Manager and Head of Sales for Swisslog Middle East commented: “Automation is being adopted at a blistering pace globally, and we have witnessed rapid regional adoption over the last few years, presenting tremendous opportunities for various industries to thrive in Saudi Arabia. The local logistics challenges differ from those in Western Europe and the US and a one-size-fits-all would not work. Swisslog caters solutions to customers regardless of their size, needs, or capabilities solving real-world problems with the right technology. We are thrilled to guide KSA businesses through their intralogistics automation journeys to meet the rising demand, aiding in achieving the nation’s ambitious Vision 2030 growth objectives.”



For over 100 years Swisslog has been solving the most complex intralogistic automation challenges. Its profile includes high-profile projects with Arvato Supply Chain, DB Schenker, Gucci, Coca-Cola, Unilever, Pepsi and many more. In the region, Swisslog boasts an impressive client roster that includes industry titans such as Almarai, one of the largest vertically integrated dairy companies in the world. In the F&B sector alone Swisslog has executed over 350 projects across 35 countries.



For further insights into Swisslog's extensive array of solutions, visit











MENAFN23112023004265013835ID1107477120