Luxury Building Materials Company, LIU Luxxe Launches to Fill a Gap for UAE Developers and Designers

(MENAFN- The PR Company) LIU Luxxe has launched in the UAE giving real estate developers and interior designers access to a superior standard of products to make their projects stand out. The luxury building materials company is founded by real estate developer Yayine Melaku, whose focus is on quality, durability, and sustainability. Health and safety are also paramount, ensuring end-users occupy an environment they can trust.



During her career as a property developer in the United States, founder Yayine travelled the world looking for essential luxury materials for her projects. Now she is supplying them locally through LIU Luxxe.



With a 500 sqm showroom and warehouse space in Al Quoz, the company offers everything necessary to complete commercial or residential new builds and minor renovations. Its extensive range includes kitchens, wardrobes and sanitaryware, parquet flooring, specialty tiles, doors, and much more.



Talking about her inspiration behind the business, Yayine explained: “in the US, I invested a lot of time finding materials that would set my developments apart, and result in better returns. Then, when I expanded my business to Dubai, I struggled to source the same standard of products. I launched LIU Luxxe to benefit my own projects, and provide others with the fundamental components they need for high-end properties.



“The UAE is currently top of the list for global relocations. As more expats make the city their home, we are bridging the gap between expectation and reality, satisfying the demand for locally available, exclusive items, so clients never have to settle for less or replace often. I have used all the products myself, so I am confident recommending them. Plus, I can vouch for their health and safety credentials. As a mother of three, safety is non-negotiable; our brand is built on integrity, and we never compromise to make a dollar or save one.”



LIU Luxxe believes that superior quality is essential to complete unparalleled projects in the commercial and residential market. “LIU” means “unique” in Amharic (Ethiopian), and this is reflected in the company’s range as it seeks to redefine the true meaning of luxury in the context of building materials.



