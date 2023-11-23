National Bonds: 64% of Employees under 30 Maintain Emergency Fund of almost 40K AED

(MENAFN- Golin MENA) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 23 November, 2023: National Bonds, the savings and investment company, has said today that 64% of employees under 30 years of age maintain an emergency fund of around 40K AED, with the majority being Emiratis living in Dubai.

National Bonds has also added that the reliance on sole source of income is still a concern for many people, particularly among women in their 40s.

This insight strongly aligns with National Bonds’ strategic objective of introducing new saving solutions that cater to different segments of the population. In line with the growing demand for such solutions, Second Salary plan has been thoughtfully crafted to offer people a tool to generate a supplementary income while securing people’s financial stability for the years ahead.

The Second Salary plan is positioned as a reliable strategy for safeguarding future income, particularly in the face of challenging market conditions. The plan offers customers to choose their preferred tenor ranging between three to ten years. It also offers competitive expected profit that is reinvested, on a monthly basis, throughout the entire tenor and individuals can begin saving with a minimum monthly contribution of just AED 1,000.

These findings, derived from the results of the 12th edition of National Bonds Savings Index, an annual survey on the saving behaviour in the UAE, are published with an aim of promoting and strengthening a savings-oriented mindset. This approach is intended to better tailor National Bonds’ programs and schemes to align with people’s aspirations, ultimately enhancing their financial security.





