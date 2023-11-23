Colt scores Platinum EcoVadis rating for second consecutive year

(MENAFN- Colt Technology Services) Connectivity provider Colt Technology Services has been awarded a Platinum rating from EcoVadis for the second consecutive year with an overall score of 79 out of 100, an increase from 75 in 2022, positioning the company in the 99th centile



This score is based on ratings for action and commitment to the environment, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.



The prestigious Platinum rating – awarded to just 1% of global companies and the highest possible EcoVadis rating – recognises Colt’s continuing commitment to its ambitious ESG targets. EcoVadis partners with more than 110,000 companies from over 200 industries across 175 countries to deliver the world’s most credible, trusted sustainability ratings.



Colt also marked a historic milestone, completing the removal of 130,000 legacy circuits from its network, with over 6,500 pieces of equipment, across more than 2000 sites in Europe being successfully decommissioned. These changes are anticipated to result in a substantial annual reduction in energy consumption of 13.2 Gigawatt hours per year.



Keri Gilder, CEO, Colt Technology Services, said, “This is a really proud moment for us: achieving Platinum rating from EcoVadis for one year is fantastic, but to retain this for two consecutive years is remarkable. It’s testament to the incredible work we’re carrying out across the business to make the world a better place for our Colties, our customers and our partners, like switching off our legacy services and giving businesses access to a more sustainable, cutting-edge digital infrastructure, ensuring a superior and more reliable experience.”



Caroline Griffin Pain, General Counsel, Colt Technology Services, said, “ESG is the foundation of the values we live by at Colt – we use our voice to champion change across the industry at every opportunity. Achieving the EcoVadis Platinum rating for the second year in a row recognises this mission and spotlights the progress we’re making. There’s still much to do, but this gives us a moment to reflect on how far we’ve come.”



