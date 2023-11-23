Natural and Organic personal care products for a natural lustre

(MENAFN- Life and Style News) ..



Nature has a solution for all our problems, we just have to delve deep. When it comes to personal care, natural, organic and vegan products pack the goodness of many treasures from Mother Earth. These solutions are effective, and do not leave any side effects. Most importantly, brands today understand the need for going parabens free and eliminating harsh chemicals from their products, as they harm us in the long run. Here are some personal care products that will lead to glowing skin and perfect tresses.



Atulya Keratin & Wheat Protein Shampoo

Cleans and nourishes scalp, anti-breakage mechanism for hair, deeply cleanses and intensely nourishes, supplying hair with fibrous, nutrients to take care of overall health of hair, Veg Keratin- the alternative to animal keratin increases hair strength, enhances elasticity, protects hair from harsh salon processes and makes hair healthy and shiny. It is best used with Atulya Keratin and wheat protein hair oil that detangles and protects the hair. The conditioner from the same range makes the hair glossy and voluminous while a hair mask when used once a week can revive and hydrate your hair. This complete solution will help you keep your tresses in best of health.



Krishna’s Herbals and Ayurveda’s Kesar Handmade Soap

In the age of liquid facewashes, this soap breaks all the notions that were once associated with them. The 100% ayurvedic and herbal soap deeply nourishes the skin and is apt for all skin types. The nourishment leads to radiant, soft and beautiful skin. With ingredients like original kesar, aloe vera extract, kesar natural fragrance, glycerine, ayurvedic soap base, you get the goodness of many natural ingredients. Kesar acts as anti -tan agent that leads to skin brightening and acne prevention even as it enriches your beauty with the goodness of ayurveda. With regular use one can get rid from body odour too, naturally.



Surya Brasil Henna Cream

This global haircare brand has recently launched its range for Indians. While henna has traditionally been used for hair color and covering greys, it has found favour with new age consumers as the impact of harsh chemical laden hair dyes has come to light. The henna cream is a ready to use paste, and comes with easy to apply applicator for a mess free henna application experience. You can choose from red, copper, brown, natural black, burgundy, chocolate to even blonde colors, that are a result of natural ingredients like Jua, Jaborandi, Chamomile, Babaçu Oil, Malva, amla, olive and coconut powder, Guaraná, Copaíba, Açaí, Cumaru, etc sourced from Amazonian rainforests. It also works like a natural hair mask and gives you gorgeous, bouncy and shiny hair.



Plum 15% Vitamin C Face Serum

It has been carefully developed for targeted efficacy, safety, and overall results. It includes 15% Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, a stable and rapidly absorbed form of Vitamin C. The combination of Japanese Mandarin and Kakadu Plum improves the performance of Vitamin C by aiding in collagen formation and preventing UV damage, respectively. This Fragrance-Free face serum is suitable for all. Begin with a cleansed face and pat a few drops of serum onto it. Follow up with SPF during the day and moisturiser at night.



Mamaearth Vitamin C Foaming Face Wash

With the help of its gentle built-in brush, Mamaearth Vitamin C Foaming Face Wash easily gets deep within the pores to remove excess oil without disrupting your skin's natural moisture barrier. The foamy structure of the face cleanser makes it mild yet effective. The combination of Vitamin C and Turmeric combats pigmentation caused by free radicals and oxidative stress. It penetrates the pores of the skin to eliminate surface oil and pollutants, cure sun damage, and provide a beautiful and even-toned complexion. This naturally foamy face wash contains gentle cleansers that are pH-balanced and ideal for all skin types.







MENAFN23112023005923013468ID1107477095