Belkin White Friday 2023 Sale: The Ultimate Technology and Design Experience at an Affordable Price

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Belkin 6 Way/6 Plug Surge Protection Strip

*Protect your devices from the unexpected

Shield expensive office, computer, household, gaming or home theater electronics against harmful voltage fluctuations, surges, and energy spikes of up to 650 Joules with three-line AC protection using Belkin's 6 Way/6 Plug Surge Protection Strip. 2 meters long for plenty of extension.



(Original) AED 99.00 (White Friday Offer) AED 59.00 on amazon

(Original) SAR 129.00 (White Friday Offer) SAR 54.00 on amazon



Belkin BoostCharge PRO 3-in-1 Wireless MagSafe Charger for iPhone + Apple Watch + AirPods

*Fantastic option for charging multiple devices

Reimagine how you charge your iPhone with MagSafe alignment using Belkin's lauded 3-in-1 charging solution for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods. Features fast wireless charging up to 15 watts for iPhone models 12 and newer.



(Original) 519.00 (White Friday Offer) AED 389.00 on amazon



Belkin 20K Power Bank

* The new travel companion for the power user

Charge up to three devices simultaneously with USB-C and dual USB-A ports and access up to 15w of power. The 20,000 mah of power delivers up to 78 hours of additional battery life to your devices, and for your convenience, it comes with a 6-inch USB-A to USB-C cable. Suitable for iPhone, Galaxy and more.



(Original) AED 129.00 (White Friday Offer) AED 69.00 on amazon

(Original) SAR 129.00 (White Friday Offer) SAR 79.00 on amazon



Belkin 10K Power Bank

*Power when you need it

This BoostCharge power bank lets you simultaneously charge up to 3 devices with its USB-C and 2x USB-A ports. It supports fast charging for smartphones, tablets, and other PD-enabled devices with a 15W maximum output. The built-in LED light that tells you the power bank's status, so you always know when it's time to recharge.



(Original) SAR 99.00 (White Friday Offer) SAR 54.00 on amazon



Belkin 65W Dual USB Type C Wall Charger

*Fast charging for busy lifestyles

Fast charge two compatible devices at the same time with dual USB-C ports. Charges an iPhone 13 from 0-50% in 28 minutes and a Samsung Galaxy S21+ from 0-50% in 27 minutes. Access up to 65W when using a single USB-C port or 45W + 20W when using both. Integrated GaN and PPS technology provides a high-power, efficient charge that won't overheat.



(Original) AED 199.00 (White Friday Offer) AED 150.00 on amazon



Belkin USB-C Hub, 11-in-1 MultiPort Adapter Dock

*Versatile and powerful USB C hub for all connectivity needs

This hub supplies multimedia and Ethernet ports that have been eliminated from the latest Apple and PC laptops. The compact design with rear-facing ports reduces desktop clutter and doubles as a laptop stand.



Specs:

- Pass-through charging of up to 100W (minus 15W for the dock's operation) eliminates the need to choose between port expansion and power.

- Expands USB-C port into an HDMI port, DisplayPort, VGA port, 3 USB-A ports, Gigabit Ethernet port, SD and MicroSD card readers, 3.5mm audio port, and USB-C PD port

- 5 Gbps of bandwidth for quick data transfer between computer and peripherals.

- Wired Gigabit Ethernet connection for low-latency and reliable internet connection



(Original) SAR 519 (White Friday Offer) SAR 252.00 on amazon





MENAFN23112023005161011692ID1107477053