Women Choice Launches AI-Enabled Platform to Connect One Million Arab Women with the Relevant Job Opportunities

(MENAFN- The Mavericks) Dubai, Thursday 23 November 2023: Today, Nezha Alaoui, Founder of Women Choice, announces a groundbreaking partnership with tech entrepreneur Fabi Saad. This alliance introduces Women Choice AI, a cutting-edge platform tailored to connect Arab women with job opportunities that fit their unique needs. This initiative serves as a significant milestone in Alaoui's commitment to link one million women to meaningful careers, in line with the United Nations’ Agenda for 2030.



"Partnering with Nezha Alaoui and Women Choice is about more than technology; it's about effecting meaningful change in the lives of millions of women. Together, we will redefine what’s possible," said Fabi Saad, Co-Founder of Women Choice AI.



The Problem:

Despite numerous global advancements, Arab women continue to face unique challenges when it comes to career opportunities, ranging from cultural hurdles to a scarcity of targeted resources.



The Solution:

Nezha Alaoui and Fabi Saad have joined forces to create Women Choice AI, leveraging existing technology already successful in Brazil, Mexico, and Italy. This new AI-enabled platform will offer an upgraded, bespoke experience that matches Arab women with the right job opportunities based on their skills, preferences, and circumstances.



How the Platform Works:

Women Choice AI employs advanced Artificial Intelligence algorithms to craft a personalized experience for each user. Arab women can now navigate the job market more easily, gain valuable career insights, and directly connect with employers who value their unique skills.



Alignment with UN Agenda 2030:

The Women Choice AI initiative directly correlates with several key objectives of the United Nations Agenda 2030, notably gender equality (Goal 5), decent work and economic growth (Goal 8), and reduced inequalities (Goal 10).



"I am thrilled to partner with Fabi Saad to offer a transformative job-matching experience to Arab women. This collaboration will serve as a catalyst in breaking down the barriers that have long held back incredibly talented women from reaching their career potential," said Nezha Alaoui, Founder of Women Choice.







