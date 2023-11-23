Durable goods orders in US decrease by 5.4 percent in October

(MENAFN) US durable goods orders decreased by 5.4 percent in October, declining over market predictions, based on what was reported by the Commerce Department’s Census Bureau on Wednesday.



The latest data from the agency reveals a substantial decline in new orders for manufactured durable goods, with a notable drop of USD16 billion or 5.4 percent, bringing the total to USD297.4 billion.



This downturn represents the third occurrence of decline within the last four months, deviating from the initially estimated monthly decrease of 3.1 percent. Moreover, the figures for September underwent a revision, adjusting the initial reported gain of 4.7 percent to a 4 percent increase, resulting in a total of USD295.4 billion.



This latest report suggests ongoing challenges and fluctuations in the manufacturing sector, reflecting broader economic dynamics.



Apart from transportation, fresh orders were somehow the same, as stated by the Commerce Department in its report, further mentioning: "Transportation equipment, also down three of the last four months, drove the decrease, USD16.0 billion or 14.8 percent to USD92.1 billion."



However, excluding defense, new orders experienced a notable decrease of 6.7 percent.

