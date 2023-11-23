Nelito Systems Attended The 6Th Annual UPMA Microfinance State Conference On November 20, 2023, At Uttar Pradesh

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The 6th Annual UPMA Microfinance State Conference was organised by the Uttar Pradesh Microfinance Association on 20th November'23. The event witnessed the participation of around 200+ delegates, speakers and awardees.



Themed 'Microfinance: Paving the Way to a 1 Trillion-Dollar Economy in Uttar Pradesh by 2027,' this event served as a pivotal platform for business leaders to foster connections, exchange invaluable insights, and explore cutting-edge technologies and solutions geared towards enhancing the effectiveness, profitability, and customer experience of Microfinance Institutions (MFIs).



The conference delved into compelling topics such as Microfinance's integral role in propelling the state's GDP to 1 trillion dollars by 2027, the readiness of MFIs under the proposed Digital Personal Data Protection Act, and the social dimensions of Microfinance, uncovering both opportunities and challenges as illuminated by esteemed panellists.



As a sponsor of this day-long event, Nelito Systems, represented by Executive Director Mr. Ajay Chadha and our dedicated team, actively engaged with key delegates, leveraging the platform to showcase Nelito Systems' innovative products and services.

