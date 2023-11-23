Palestinian Teen Martyred By Israeli Occupation Gunfire, 90 Detained

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian teen was martyred Thursday in a confrontation with Israeli occupation forces at Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus city, as the occupation army continued arresting Palestinians.

The boy, Ezzeddine Hafi, 18, was shot in the head with live ammunition, before he was taken to hospital where he died of wounds, according to medical sources in Nablus.

Meanwhile, the occupying forces detained 90 Palestinians in the West Bank early Thursday, among them a lady from Tubas city, along with previously freed refugees, a Palestinian Prisoners' society (PPS) statement said.

The arrests took place at Al-Arroub camp, north of Alkhalil (Hebron), Qalqilya city in Azzun where 36 Palestinians were detained, and other provinces in the West Bank, taking the total number of detainees up to 3,130 Palestinians since Oct 7, the PPS stated. (end)

