Trade Deficit Shrinks 11% In 2023: Department Of Statistics Report

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- Jordan's trade balance deficit, the variance between export and import values, declined by 11 percent in the January-September 2023 period, totaling JD7.078 billion, compared to JD7.957 billion for the same period last year.According to the monthly report released Thursday by the Department of Statistics, total exports slightly decreased by 2.4 percent, amounting to JD6.764 billion against JD6.933 billion in January-September 2022.National exports also experienced a 2 percent dip during the same timeframe, totaling JD6.272 billion, compared to JD6.402 billion.Imports saw their value decrease by 7 percent to JD13.842 billion from JD14.89 billion for the same period in 2022.Re-exports totaled JD492 million in January-September 2023, marking a 7.3 percent decrease compared to JD531 million for the same period last year.On a monthly scale, figures revealed that total exports in September 2023 amounted to JD680 million, down by 17.1 percent compared to the figure reported in the same month of 2022.National exports in September 2023 slightly declined by 17.6 percent, totaling JD628 million compared to the figure reported in the same month of 2022.The value of re-exports in September was JD52 million, reflecting a 10.3 percent decrease compared to the figure reported during the same period last year.Imports also experienced a 14.7 percent decline in October 2022, reaching JD1.546 billion compared to the figure reported in the same month of 2021.According to the report, the trade balance deficit in September 2023 declined by 12.7 percent, totaling JD866 million compared to the figure reported during the same month of 2022.