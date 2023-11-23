AFCU23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Groups Finalised

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 has all the ingredients to be a thriller following the official draw in Doha on Thursday.

Defending champions Saudi Arabia lead the cast, with former winners Korea Republic (2020), Uzbekistan (2018), Japan (2016) and Iraq (2013) also looking to become the first team to lift the coveted trophy for a second time.

Group A will see Qatar, Australia, Jordan and Indonesia vying to advance to the quarter-finals.

Japan are the top seeds in Group B, with Korea Republic, United Arab Emirates and China PR standing in their way while Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Thailand and Tajikistan are the sides in Group C.



Uzbekistan lead the Group D teams, with Vietnam, Kuwait and Malaysia their challengers for the April 15 to May 3, 2024 continental showpiece.

The top three finishers will qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, while the fourth-placed team will participate in a playoff against an opponent from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for a chance to compete at the Olympics.

The Draw

Group A: Qatar, Australia, Jordan, Indonesia

Group B: Japan, Korea Republic, United Arab Emirates, China PR

Group C: Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Thailand, Tajikistan

Group D: Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Kuwait, Malaysia

