AFD Provides €46M Loan To Boost Jordan's Water Efficiency

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation signed a development loan agreement with the French Development Agency (AFD), under which the ministry receives a 46-million-euro loan that will enhance water sector efficiency in Jordan.The deal was inked during a meeting between Minister Zeina Touqan and AFD Head of Department Europe, Middle East, and Asia Cyrille Bellier, in the presence of French Ambassador Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison and Head of AFD in Jordan Laurent Duriez.According to a Thursday ministry statement, the finances will be allocated for the national water strategy, which seeks to rehabilitate the water supply infrastructure, modernize the water supply networks, and improve energy efficiency in the water sector. The project is expected to be completed within a period of 3 years.Touqan emphasized the importance of the partnership with AFD, France Expertise, and Proparco for their support of development and investment priorities in Jordan.The progress of work on projects funded by the AFD and the projects being prepared with the AFD for 2024 in the water and sanitation sector were reviewed during the meeting. Additionally, support was discussed for the implementation of the public sector modernization road map within the framework of the fifth memorandum of understanding for development cooperation with the French side. This memorandum was signed in March 2023 with a financing ceiling of 912 million euros.Bellier highlighted the robust partnership between the Jordanian government and the Agency. He reiterated the Agency's dedication to supporting development priorities, specifically the economic modernization vision and the public sector modernization road map, as outlined in the fifth memorandum of understanding.