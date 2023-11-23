Israeli Forces Arrest 76 Palestinians In West Bank

Ramallah, Nov. 23 (Petra) --- Israeli occupation forces early Thursday carried out a large-scale arrest campaign across the occupied West Bank and apprehended 76 Palestinians, according to a Palestinian source.In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoners' Society said that the occupation forces stormed the cities of Tubas, Nablus, Jenin, Bethlehem, Hebron, Ramallah, Al-Bireh, Qalqilya, and several neighborhoods in occupied East Jerusalem, and arrested 76 citizens under the pretext they were wanted by the Israeli authorities.

