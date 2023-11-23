Israeli Forces Arrest Al-Shifa Medical Complex's Director

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- In the early hours of Thursday, Israeli occupation forces arrested the director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza, Muhammad Abu Salmiya, and several other medical personnel.According to Palestinian press sources, Khalid Abu Samra, a department chief at the hospital, confirmed that the occupation forces detained the complex's director along with a number of medical personnel.Additionally, Abu Samra noted that Abu Salmiya had refused to comply with an order to evacuate the hospital on November 18, following the Israeli forces' takeover of the medical complex.Furthermore, he noted that the occupation forces stormed the hospital's emergency department and conducted searches inside, pointing out that only 3 doctors and 4 nurses were providing care to the 180 patients still stranded in the hospital.