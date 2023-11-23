Turkish Cooperation And Coordination Agency (TİKA) Supports Rural Development In Senegal

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided agricultural equipment support to the Fatawasen Women's Association in order to promote rural development and empower women in Fadial Village, situated in the south of the capital Dakar.

Every year in Senegal, approximately 300 thousand tons of rice are imported from Far East countries. Senegal, striving for self-sufficiency in rice production every year, has been practicing paddy cultivation for many years in Fadial Village, with a population of 1,786 in the Mbour district, which features wetlands.

With this project implemented by TİKA, a new 97.5 sq. meters grain warehouse was constructed by the association, and degerminators, paddy peeling machines, paddy cookers, and equipment were provided and delivered to the Fatawasen Women's Association to encourage paddy production in the village, financially empowering women, and promoting solidarity within the community.

The opening ceremony of the project was attended by Fuat Canan, the Coordinator of TİKA Dakar Program Coordination Office; Abdoulaye Diouf, Deputy Mayor of Nguéniène, where Fadial Village is situated; members of the Association and volunteers from Corps Afrique, a project stakeholder.

Expressing his gratitude to TİKA for implementing an exemplary rural development project within the borders of Nguéniène Municipality, Deputy Mayor Abdoulaye Diouf emphasized that the project will increase rice production in Fadial Village.

