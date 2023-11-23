OIC Member Countries Loom Youth Unemployment Issues - Azerbaijani Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Today, the
population growth rate in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation
member countries is higher than average, Azerbaijan's Minister of
Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said,
Trend reports.
He spoke at the ministerial session of the V Conference of Labor
Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member
countries in Baku.
"Unemployment, particularly among young people, stands at 15.8
percent. This is also one of the next concerns that will need to be
addressed in the next years," he added.
Babayev emphasized that unemployment in the Organization of
Islamic Cooperation member countries has worsened rather than
reduced over the last 12 years.
"By expanding cooperation between our states, we will be able to
contribute to the overall development of the OIC member states,"
the minister added.
Baku is hosting the ministerial session of the V Conference of
Labor Ministers of the member countries of the Organization of
Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN23112023000187011040ID1107476932
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.