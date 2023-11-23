-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

OIC Member Countries Loom Youth Unemployment Issues - Azerbaijani Minister


11/23/2023 5:30:32 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Today, the population growth rate in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member countries is higher than average, Azerbaijan's Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the ministerial session of the V Conference of Labor Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries in Baku.

"Unemployment, particularly among young people, stands at 15.8 percent. This is also one of the next concerns that will need to be addressed in the next years," he added.

Babayev emphasized that unemployment in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member countries has worsened rather than reduced over the last 12 years.

"By expanding cooperation between our states, we will be able to contribute to the overall development of the OIC member states," the minister added.

Baku is hosting the ministerial session of the V Conference of Labor Ministers of the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN23112023000187011040ID1107476932

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search