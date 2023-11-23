Turkmenistan Studies Georgia's Sustainable Energy Experience

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 23. The
delegation of Turkmenistan paid a study visit to Georgia to study
the successful projects of this country on sustainable energy, as
well as the best practices of the EU, Trend reports.
The delegation included representatives of the Turkmenenergo
State Electric Power Corporation and the scientific and production
center of the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan.
The organizer of the visit is the EU project 'Sustainable Energy
Links in Central Asia' (SECCA).
During the visit, the Turkmen delegation met with
representatives of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable
Development of Georgia, the Georgian Energy Development Fund, the
energy efficiency center of the Georgian State Electrosystem (GSE)
company.
Furthermore, the delegates also got acquainted with the general
strategic and legal framework for promoting sustainable energy,
practical aspects of promoting energy efficiency in buildings
(inventory of government buildings, energy certification of
buildings), practical aspects of promoting industry (register of
large enterprises, high-quality energy audits).
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is working hard to fortify its energy
industry, using advanced methods to renewable energy.
The country is studying other countries' best practices,
particularly Georgia's successful experience, in order to adopt
innovative solutions and enhance energy efficiency, thereby
contributing to sustainable development and lowering reliance on
traditional energy sources.
