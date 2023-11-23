Turkmenistan Studies Georgia's Sustainable Energy Experience

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 23. The delegation of Turkmenistan paid a study visit to Georgia to study the successful projects of this country on sustainable energy, as well as the best practices of the EU, Trend reports.

The delegation included representatives of the Turkmenenergo State Electric Power Corporation and the scientific and production center of the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan.

The organizer of the visit is the EU project 'Sustainable Energy Links in Central Asia' (SECCA).

During the visit, the Turkmen delegation met with representatives of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, the Georgian Energy Development Fund, the energy efficiency center of the Georgian State Electrosystem (GSE) company.

Furthermore, the delegates also got acquainted with the general strategic and legal framework for promoting sustainable energy, practical aspects of promoting energy efficiency in buildings (inventory of government buildings, energy certification of buildings), practical aspects of promoting industry (register of large enterprises, high-quality energy audits).

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is working hard to fortify its energy industry, using advanced methods to renewable energy.

The country is studying other countries' best practices, particularly Georgia's successful experience, in order to adopt innovative solutions and enhance energy efficiency, thereby contributing to sustainable development and lowering reliance on traditional energy sources.

