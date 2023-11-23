Construction Of Bridges Between East And West Needs To Become Vital Task - Hungarian FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Constructing
bridges between East and West and creating a safe transit route
between the EU and China should be one of the most important tasks
for the coming years, Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister
Péter Szijjártó said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the 18th meeting of the SPECA board of
directors.
"I believe that strengthening cooperation between Central Asian
states is the real engine of Europe," the minister emphasized.
Hungary, he claims, is interested in East-West
collaboration.
"In this context, Central Asia serves as a vital link between
East and West." As a result, every initiative that improves Central
Asia's position and encourages collaboration among its countries
deserves support. "We support all efforts aimed at making Central
Asia a bridge between East and West," Szijjártó continued.
The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998.
At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and
Uzbekistan.
SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to
realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be
achieved through regional cooperation.
Azerbaijan is chairing the program in 2023 and hosting SPECA
Days in Baku on November 20–24, 2023.
