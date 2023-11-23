Number Of Countries Signing Charter Of OIC Labor Center Increases

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The number of
countries which have signed the Charter of the Labor Center of the
Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has reached 16, Trend reports.
Six more countries signed the charter during the ministerial
session of the OIC member states' V Conference of Ministers of
Labor in Baku.
On November 22, Baku hosted the launching ceremony of the OIC
Labor Center.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev initiated
the establishment of the OIC Labor Center with headquarters in Baku
in April 2013 while receiving the heads of delegations
participating in the II Conference of Labor Ministers of OIC member
states in Baku.
This initiative was unanimously supported by the OIC member
states.
