Azerbaijan's Analytical Center Prepares Report On Disputes Arising Around Lachin-Khankendi Road

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Experts of
Azerbaijan's Center for Analysis of International Relations Roza
Bayramli and Maryam Ismayilova have prepared a report in English
titled "Disputes arising around Lachin-Khankendi road", Trend reports.
The main purpose of the report is to summarize the events that
have occurred in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region over the past 3
years, for the foreign audience.
The report notes that the events that took place on the
Lachin-Khankendi road over the past 3 years were actively
propagandized by Armenians under the terms "blockade", "ethnic
cleansing", "humanitarian crisis".
It is emphasized that despite the fact that Azerbaijan has
always acted in accordance with the norms of international law,
Armenia was supported by quite a number of countries. The report
reflects both the crimes committed by Armenians and the facts that
prove the lies about the so-called "blockade".
The first chapter of the report presents information about the
illegal economic operations of Armenians in Karabakh and the
resulting damage to the ecological environment. The report also
identifies the events that led to protests by Azerbaijani
eco-activists. Although these protests were also presented by the
Armenians as a "blockade", the report points out facts that refute
this.
The next chapter contains information on ammunition illegally
transported from Armenia to Karabakh prior to the establishment of
the Lachin border checkpoint. Visual evidence of this illegal
activity has also been added to the report. Azerbaijan's
establishment of the Lachin-Khankendi border crossing on the
Lachin-Khankendi road to prevent war crimes and the strong Armenian
reaction to this was also included in the report.
The report reflected statistical data on persons crossing the
border from Armenia to Azerbaijan and from Azerbaijan to Armenia
from April through September this year, as well as information on
crimes resulting in restrictions on road use provided by the State
Border Guard Service.
The report also stresses that in response to Armenia's appeal at
the extraordinary session of the UN Security Council on August 16,
2023, discussions on the situation in Karabakh were held and no
documents were adopted at the end of the session. Pictures of
weddings and festivities organized by Armenians in the conditions
of the so-called "humanitarian crisis" were also added to the
report. The photos are taken from publications made by Armenian
residents of Karabakh in social networks.
The final part of the report notes that Azerbaijan favors the
establishment of peace in the region and is ready for reintegration
processes.
