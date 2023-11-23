Azerbaijan And UNECE Discuss Potential Energy Sector Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Deputy Ministry
of Energy of Azerbaijan Samir Veliyev met with Deputy Executive
Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe
(UNECE) Dmitry Maryasin at the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan,
Trend reports.
The meeting focused on energy security and energy transition in
the SPECA region, as well as the significance of international
relations in developing sustainable and carbon-neutral energy
systems and the utilization of 'green' technologies.
The Deputy Minister discussed Azerbaijan's energy policy and
reforms, as well as recent initiatives to boost the proportion of
renewable energy sources in the country's energy balance and plans
to export 'green' energy and 'green' hydrogen to Europe.
Azerbaijan has also taken the voluntary step of increasing the
proportion of renewable energy sources in the country's energy
balance.
During the discussion, the parties discussed potential areas of
collaboration in the energy sector between Azerbaijan and the
UNECE, as well as their interest in further expanding
relations.
