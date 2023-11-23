Development Of Middle Corridor Necessitates Pooling Of Efforts - Laziz Kudratov

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. It is necessary
to join the efforts of our states to expand transport communication
by developing the Middle Corridor, said the Minister of Investment,
Industry, and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov
at the 18th meeting of the SPEC Board of Directors, Trend reports.
"In the current context, it is critical to step up efforts to
establish alternate transportation corridors and create sustainable
supply chains," he emphasized.
To build a sustainable transport and transit system, Uzbekistan
favors the formation of specific mechanisms to promote transport
corridors connecting the Central Asian region with the markets of
Asia-Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, the minister
said.
"We express our support for the adoption of the Roadmap for
Multimodal Data Exchange on the Middle Corridor using UN
standards," Kudratov added.
The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At
present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and
Uzbekistan.
SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to
realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be
achieved through regional cooperation.
Baku is hosting the SPECA from November 20 to 24, 2023.
