SPECA - Important Mechanism To Strengthen Co-Op For Kazakhstan, Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. SPECA is an important mechanism for Kazakhstan to strengthen cooperation between the countries of the region, said Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Abzal Abdikarimov at the 18th meeting of the Board of Directors of SPECA in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, this cooperation covers such key aspects as simplification of customs procedures, improvement of transportation infrastructure, rational use of water and energy resources, and expansion of foreign trade.

"Our common global goal should be to improve the activities of the SPECA program further. We highly appreciate the level of our cooperation, the proof of which is the growing number of enterprises of SPECA countries in Kazakhstan.

I am confident that our partnership will lead to the further realization of sustainable development, serve its goals, and build a more stable, secure, and prosperous world," he added.

The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved through regional cooperation.

Baku is hosting the SPECA from November 20 to 24, 2023.