SPECA - Important Mechanism To Strengthen Co-Op For Kazakhstan, Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. SPECA is an
important mechanism for Kazakhstan to strengthen cooperation
between the countries of the region, said Vice Minister of National
Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Abzal Abdikarimov at the 18th
meeting of the Board of Directors of SPECA in Baku, Trend reports.
According to him, this cooperation covers such key aspects as
simplification of customs procedures, improvement of transportation
infrastructure, rational use of water and energy resources, and
expansion of foreign trade.
"Our common global goal should be to improve the activities of
the SPECA program further. We highly appreciate the level of our
cooperation, the proof of which is the growing number of
enterprises of SPECA countries in Kazakhstan.
I am confident that our partnership will lead to the further
realization of sustainable development, serve its goals, and build
a more stable, secure, and prosperous world," he added.
The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At
present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.
SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize
the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved
through regional cooperation.
Baku is hosting the SPECA from November 20 to 24, 2023.
