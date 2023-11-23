Trudeau Calls On G20 Leaders To Punish Russia For Its Invasion Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called for Russia to be held to account for its illegal invasion of Ukraine during a virtual meeting of G20 leaders.

Trudeau's office said this in a statement following the meeting, Ukrinform reports.

"Prime Minister Trudeau condemned Russia's brutal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine, called for Russia to be held to account, and stressed that the most vulnerable worldwide are affected most by the war's global impacts," the statement said.

Trudeau also "reemphasized the importance of abiding by the rule of law and encouraged Member States to denounce the irresponsible actions of Russia."

On November 22, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi organized a virtual meeting of the leaders of the G20 countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, U.S. and Chinese leaders Joe Biden and Xi Jinping were not present at the meeting.