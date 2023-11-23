Zelensky: The Stronger Ukrainian Air Defense, The Greater Ukraine's Success In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the strengthening of air defenses is the best strategic investment in Ukraine's security.

Zelensky reported this on the X social network, according to Ukrinform.

"First and foremost, every system and missile provided to Ukraine saves lives," he said.

In addition, according to him, "every major region and city fully covered by a reliable air shield means that more people, potentially millions, can return from abroad."

"This will boost Ukraine's economy, allow us to reduce the budgetary gap, and reduce our reliance on international financial assistance," Zelensky said.

He noted that the stronger Ukrainian air defense, the greater Ukraine's success in the Black Sea, the more maritime exports, the better protection of freedom of navigation, and the greater stability.

"This will allow us to deliver hundreds of thousands of additional tonnes of food via a more secure maritime export corridor and counter the global food crisis," Zelensky said.

In addition, "each additional air defense system and missile saves resources that would otherwise be required to recover the destroyed objects, critical infrastructure, energy systems, power grids, and so on," Zelensky said.

In his opinion, "denying Russia the ability to terrorize Ukraine with missiles and drones will force the aggressor to abandon this tactic, which will help the overall effort to bring victory closer."

Zelensky thanked all partners who have already made significant decisions to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. "Because Ukraine is a large country, our need for air defense systems is significant," he wrote.

"We are confident, however, that by providing additional air defense capabilities, our partners are making the best strategic security investment and saving a significant amount of resources in the long run," Zelensky said.

He recalled that "since 2022, Ukraine has liberated more than half of the land that Russia has occupied."

"In 2023, Ukraine expelled the Russian fleet from most of the Black Sea. 2024 must become the year when Ukraine throws Russia out of its skies," he said,

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine