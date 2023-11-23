General Tarnavskyi Says Russian Forces Lost Eight Tanks, 706 Troops In Tavria Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian army losses in manpower and armored vehicles are increasing, according to General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops.

He announced on Telegram that Russian forces had lost tanks and 706 soldiers in the sector in the past 24 hours.

He added that the enemy carried out 11 airstrikes, conducted 56 combat clashes and launched 973 artillery strikes.

Ukrainian defenders are holding their ground on the Avdiivka axis, Tarnavskyi said.

In the past 24 hours, Russia lost 51 pieces of military equipment there, including 8 tanks, 13 armored fighting vehicles, 8 artillery systems, 2 air defense systems, 15 UAVs, and 5 cars. Two ammunition depots and four important Russian targets were also destroyed. Some 44 pieces of enemy hardware were damaged.

At the same time, the commander said that Ukraine's offensive operation in the Melitopol sector was ongoing.