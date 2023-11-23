Another Ukrainian Truck Driver Dies In Poland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 56-year-old Ukrainian truck driver has died in a parking lot near the Polish village of Korczowa, who was waiting to cross the border with Ukraine.

Volodymyr Mykhalevych, head of NGO International Road Carriers of Ukraine, told this to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Today, I was informed that our ADR [European Agreement concerning the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Road] driver, who was in line for almost three days to cross the border, died at night in a parking lot near Korczowa. The man was born in 1967. The Polish police claimed that it was a natural death, but the circumstances are still being investigated," Mykhalevych said.

On November 11, a 54-year-old truck driver from Ukraine died in Poland in a parking lot near the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint, where he was waiting to cross the border.

Polish carriers to block Yahodyn-Dorohusk until Feb - strike leader

Polish hauliers started their protest on November 6. Among their main demands to the Government of Ukraine is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian hauliers, canceled by the agreement with the European Union until June 30, 2024. The protesters want the agreement to be terminated and the regime of border crossing permits to be resumed from January 1.

The strike led to a complete blockade at three border crossing points between Poland and Ukraine: Dorohusk-Yahodyn, Korczowa-Krakivets, and Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska. Huge queues of Ukrainian trucks formed at the border. In some places, they reach 40 kilometers in both directions, and Polish parking lots have become a place of temporary residence for many drivers.