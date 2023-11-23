Polish Carriers Start Blocking Medyka-Shehyni - Border Guards

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the territory of Poland, in front of the Medyka checkpoint (Republic of Poland), adjacent to the Ukrainian Shehyni checkpoint, the traffic of trucks has been blocked.

This was reported by the spokesman for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, in a comment to Ukrinform.

According to the available information provided by the Polish border guards, today at about 10:30 a.m., on the road in front of the Medyka checkpoint (Republic of Poland), adjacent to the Ukrainian Shehyni checkpoint, the traffic of trucks was blocked on the territory of Poland.

In this regard, traffic is likely to be hampered both when leaving Poland and when entering.

Currently, about 1,400 trucks are waiting to enter Ukraine on the territory of Poland in this direction. At the same time, the organizers of such actions in Poland do not plan to impede the movement of buses and cars.

Another Ukrainian truck driver dies in

Ukrainian border guards are taking measures to monitor the situation, clarify cooperation with Polish colleagues on the procedure for further passage of trucks and the category of cargo to be allowed across the border. Polish border guards have reported that the traffic blockade may last from November 23 to 26.

As reported, since November 6, the movement of freight transport on the Ukrainian-Polish border has been hampered at the Krakivets-Korczowa, Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne and Yahodyn-Dorogusk checkpoints. As a result, as of this morning, 2,600 trucks are waiting to enter Ukraine from the neighboring country at these checkpoints.