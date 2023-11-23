Underground Hospital Set Up In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An operating room and wards for patients have been set up in a shelter of a hospital in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Serhii Lysak, head of the regional military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"A real underground hospital. There are wards, an intensive care room with oxygen access. And there is also a full-fledged operating room. There are recreation areas with multimedia in the corridors. There is a stock of water, medicine, and food. Wi-Fi and alternative energy sources were installed," he wrote.

According to Lysak, a clinic in the region began to set up such a shelter at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. The institution performed part of the work on its own. Then UNICEF joined.

"International partners helped with the repair of the shelter. I am grateful to my friends abroad for their support and to doctors for the initiative. After all, a reliable shelter is the safety of patients and doctors. It is possible to carry out emergency operations under any conditions," he added.