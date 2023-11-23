Seven Beauties Ensemble Shines At Gala Concert In Canada

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
The Seven Beauties Ensemble has successfully performed in
Toronto, Canada.
The gala evening was organised at the initiative of the Network
of Azerbaijani Canadians in partnership with the International
Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation in order to promote the
cultural heritage of the Turkic world, Azernews reports.
Seven Beauties is a music ensemble created under the auspices of
the organisation. Headed by Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan Turan
Manafzade, the ensemble consists of professional musicians
representing seven Turkic states, including Azerbaijan, Turkiye,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Hungary.
Speaking at the event, representatives of the Executive Council
of the Network of Azerbaijani Canadians, Dmitriy Kirilov and Nigar
Jabiyeva, the Canadian Minister of Mental Health and Addictions,
Ya'ara Saks, and members of the Canadian Parliament, Francesco
Sorbara and Ali Ehsassi, emphasised that such events play a key
role in the development of intercultural dialogue.
A certificate of appreciation was presented to the International
Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, as well as to the Network
of Azerbaijani Canadians, for their efforts in promoting Turkic
culture in Canada.
Representatives of political and cultural circles in Canada,
members of the Canadian Parliament, diplomats from different
countries in Canada, representatives of Azerbaijani and Turkic
societies attended the event.
The concert program consisting of music pieces by the Turkic
world and folk, left a lasting impression on the guests.
Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation
focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member
countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with
partners in third nations.
The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and
promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and
funding various activities, projects, and programs.
The organisation carries out its activities in cooperation with
TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.
