Graduation Ceremony Of The Azerbaijani Air Force Takes Place

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with the training plan of the current year, the
graduation ceremony of the“Training Course for Long-Term Active
Military Servicemen” was held at the Training and Educational
Centre of the Air Force.
According to Azernews , first, the memory of the
National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and
Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the territorial
integrity of Azerbaijan, was honoured by observing a minute of
silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was
performed.
The speakers spoke about the importance of conducting such
courses to improve the knowledge and skills of military personnel
and wished success to those who completed the course in their
future service.
Then certificates were presented to the successful
graduates.
In the end, the servicemen solemnly marched in front of the
podium, and a photo was taken.
MENAFN23112023000195011045ID1107476897
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.