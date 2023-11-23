Graduation Ceremony Of The Azerbaijani Air Force Takes Place

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with the training plan of the current year, the graduation ceremony of the“Training Course for Long-Term Active Military Servicemen” was held at the Training and Educational Centre of the Air Force.

According to Azernews , first, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honoured by observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The speakers spoke about the importance of conducting such courses to improve the knowledge and skills of military personnel and wished success to those who completed the course in their future service.

Then certificates were presented to the successful graduates.

In the end, the servicemen solemnly marched in front of the podium, and a photo was taken.