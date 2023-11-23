-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Graduation Ceremony Of The Azerbaijani Air Force Takes Place


11/23/2023 5:29:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with the training plan of the current year, the graduation ceremony of the“Training Course for Long-Term Active Military Servicemen” was held at the Training and Educational Centre of the Air Force.

According to Azernews , first, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honoured by observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The speakers spoke about the importance of conducting such courses to improve the knowledge and skills of military personnel and wished success to those who completed the course in their future service.

Then certificates were presented to the successful graduates.

In the end, the servicemen solemnly marched in front of the podium, and a photo was taken.

MENAFN23112023000195011045ID1107476897

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search