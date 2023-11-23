-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Armenia Confirms Agreement With Baku On Border Delimitation Between Two Countries


11/23/2023 5:29:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Armenian Foreign Ministry confirmed an agreement with Baku to hold a meeting on November 30 on the delimitation of the border between the two countries.

According to Azernews , the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry gave information about it.

MENAFN23112023000195011045ID1107476896

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search