Armenia Confirms Agreement With Baku On Border Delimitation Between Two Countries

The Armenian Foreign Ministry confirmed an agreement with Baku
to hold a meeting on November 30 on the delimitation of the border
between the two countries.
According to Azernews , the press service of the
Armenian Foreign Ministry gave information about it.
