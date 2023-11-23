-->


Six More Member Countries Sign Charter At OIC Ministerial Session


11/23/2023 5:29:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The number of countries that signed the Charter of the Labour Centre of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has reached 16, Azernews reports.

Six more member countries signed the Charter at the Ministerial Session of the OIC Conference of Labour Ministers. At the same time, the number of countries that signed the Charter reached 16.

