Six More Member Countries Sign Charter At OIC Ministerial Session

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The number of countries that signed the Charter of the Labour
Centre of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has reached
16, Azernews reports.
Six more member countries signed the Charter at the Ministerial
Session of the OIC Conference of Labour Ministers. At the same
time, the number of countries that signed the Charter reached
16.
