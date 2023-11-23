Analytical Centre Experts Releases Report On Lachin-Khankandi Road

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Experts of the Centre for Analysis of International Relations,
Roza Bayramli and Maryam Ismayilova have prepared a report in
English titled "Disputes around Lachin-Khankendi Road".
According to Azernews , the main purpose of the
report is to summarise the events that have taken place in the
Garabagh region of Azerbaijan over the past 3 years and convey them
to a foreign audience.
The article notes that the events that took place on the
Lachin-Khankendi road during the last three years were actively
propagandised by Armenians under the terms "blockade", "ethnic
cleansing" and "humanitarian crisis".
It is emphasised that, despite the fact that Azerbaijan has
always acted in accordance with the norms of international law, the
number of countries that supported Armenia during this period was
considerable. Both the crimes committed by Armenians and the facts
proving the falsity of the theme of "blockade" were reflected in
the analysis.
The first chapter of the analysis provided information about the
illegal economic operations of Armenians in Garabagh and the damage
they caused to the ecological environment. The events that led to
the protests of eco-activists were also shown. Although these
protests were also presented by Armenians as a "blockade", the
analysis showed facts that refute this.
The next chapter of the analysis provides information on weapons
and ammunition smuggled from Armenia into Garabagh prior to the
establishment of the Lachin border crossing. Visual evidence
proving this illegal activity has also been added to the analysis.
Azerbaijan's establishment of a border crossing point on the
Lachin-Khankendi road to prevent war crimes and the sharp Armenian
reaction to this were also included in the analysis.
The analysis includes statistical data on persons crossing the
border from Armenia to Azerbaijan and from Azerbaijan to Armenia in
April-September of the current year, as well as information on
crimes resulting in restrictions on the use of roads provided by
the State Border Guard Service.
In response to Armenia's request, an extraordinary meeting of
the UN Security Council on August 16, 2023, discussed the situation
in Garabagh and stressed that no documents were adopted as a result
of the meeting. The analysis also includes photos of Armenians
organising weddings and parties amid a "humanitarian crisis". The
photos are taken from the social media posts of Armenians living in
Garabagh.
In the final part of the analysis, it was stated that Azerbaijan
supports the establishment of peace in the region and is ready for
reintegration processes.
