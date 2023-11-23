SPECA Countries Interested In Alat Free Economic Zone, Minister Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) ''SPECA countries are developing transport infrastructure in
order to expand economic and trade ties. In this regard, the
importance of the Middle Corridor and the role of Azerbaijan as a
catalyst ensuring the efficiency and sustainability of the corridor
were assessed,'' Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in his
speech at the 18th meeting of the SPECA Governing Council.
According to Azernews, the minister said the importance of SPECA
countries at the international level is increasing.
"All SPECA countries face challenges. They have no access to the
open sea. This also creates transport and logistical problems. We
are connected with the SPECA countries by historical and cultural
roots. We continue to cooperate in the field of "green energy". The
common values, rich resources, transport, logistics, and
alternative energy potential of the SPECA countries create fertile
ground for mutually beneficial economic and trade cooperation. In
this context, the development of the digital economy is important.
Investment cooperation between Azerbaijan and SPECA countries is
expanding, and joint investment funds are being created. SPECA
countries are showing interest in the Alat Free Economic Zone,” the
Minister underlined.
