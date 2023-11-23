Qatar Sends 41 Tons Of Food To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- A plane of the Qatari Armed Forces left the country Thursday for the city of Al-Arish in Egypt, carrying 41 tons of food to be delivered to Gaza.

The food supplies were provided by the Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD), bringing the total number of planes to 14, with a total of 533 tons, according to the Qatar News Agency (QNA).

These supplies come within the Qatari support and solidarity with the Palestinian people, who have been undergoing difficult humanitarian conditions, it reported.

Two planes belonging to the Qatari Armed Forces were also sent to Gaza last Tuesday via the city of Al-Arish in Egypt, carrying 93 tons of food and shelter supplies. (end)

