Israel Renews Deadly Bombardment On Gaza As More Martyrs Fall

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- Scores of Palestinians on Thursday joined martyrs' ranks as the Israeli military forces bombarded residential districts in Gaza from the air, land and sea.

The occupation warplanes raided residential buildings and houses in Al-Nusairat camp, killing dozens of Gazans including the photojournalist, Mohammad Ayyash, who perished along with members of his family when his house was direct hit in the renewed attacks, the official Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported.

Three Palestinians have also fallen as martyrs and scores others suffered injuries in bombardment on Dair Al-Balah in central Gaza. In Jabalya camp, the attacks killed several Gazans and in Bani Shehaila east of Khan Youness, a whole 14-member family perished.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its medics evacuated 190 wounded persons, patients and medics from Al-Shifaa hospital to hospitals in the south of the enclave, adding that a number of injured people remained at the hospital in northern Gaza.

The wounded were taken to the "European hospital" in Khan Youness and patients in need for kidney dialysis were sent to Abu Yousef Al-Najjar hospital in Rafah, the Red Crescent said, adding that 14 ambulance vehicles and two UN-provided buses were used in the operation that had lasted for 20 hours.

Transfer of the patients took a long time because the occupation forces hampered it and insisted on searching all the vehicles thoroughly, neglecting the patients' delicate condition.

The Israeli occupation forces have been bombarding Gaza since October 8 after the Palestinian Hamas group stormed a a chain of Israeli settlements across the Gaza enclave the day before. At least 14,000 people have been killed in Gaza amid wide-scale destruction of residential buildings and houses.

A truce, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the US, was expected to take hold early today, but it was delayed until Friday, according to latest reports that also indicated that there were differences over lists of the prisoners to be freed.

Fifty prisoners held by Hamas are expected to be freed in exchange for 150 held by Israel. Majority of the prisoners to freed would be women and children.

The truce would reportedly last for four days, during which the prisoners would be let go in tranches. (end)

