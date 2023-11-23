WFP Urges Full Compliance With Gaza Truce

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) called on Thursday for full compliance with the humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip to provide relief to all residents whose lives are threatened by hunger under the brutal Israeli aggression.

The WFP's Executive Director Cindy McCain said in a press statement that Wednesday's agreement to a humanitarian pause in fighting in Gaza is an important and welcome first step, adding that as hunger threatens the lives of nearly every civilian in Gaza, this agreement must be upheld in full to allow food and other life-saving supplies to reach those who so desperately need it.

WFP is rapidly mobilizing to scale up assistance inside Gaza once safe access is granted, she said, adding that a fleet of trucks are waiting at the Rafah crossing, loaded with food slated for families in shelters and homes across Gaza, and wheat flour for bakeries to resume operations.

"Once in effect, this agreement must be upheld in full by all parties. Humanitarians must have safe, unimpeded access, and civilians must be able to receive assistance safely, wherever they are. A steady and sufficient amount of humanitarian supplies must be able to cross into Gaza," McCain added.

She went on saying: "While this agreement is an important first step, four daysآ' worth of aid will not make a meaningful difference in this ocean of need. For any true respite, this pause must continue and the steady flow of aid must continue, and at scale."

"More than anything, what is needed is peace. I call on leaders to use this pause as a pathway to de-escalation in an effort to end this horrific conflict," she concluded. (end)

