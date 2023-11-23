Exclusive Cocktail Event At Singer Premium Furniture Store

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Singer Sri Lanka, a renowned name in the furniture industry, recently hosted an exclusive cocktail evening named 'A Glimpse of Exquisite Living' at its Premium Furniture Flagship store at One Galle Face, Level 3. This special event was attended by residents of One Galle Face residencies, top customers of One Galle Face Mall, and the occupants of the One Galle Face office tower.

Guests had the opportunity to immerse themselves in a world of exquisite living, exploring sleek and comfortable sofas, elegant wardrobes, tastefully designed dining tables, eye-catching accent chairs, luxurious bedroom suites, and pantry cupboards. Exclusive offers on the event day added to the excitement, allowing guests to take home a piece of the refined experience.

As the night unfolded, guests expressed delight and admiration for the wonderful experience.“The evening was truly exceptional and memorable. I was impressed by the attention to detail in each furniture piece. Singer has certainly raised the bar in providing sophisticated furniture solutions to complement a luxurious lifestyle,” shared a satisfied guest.

Opened in June this year, Singer's premium furniture flagship store was a strategic move to cater to the discerning tastes of the high-end market. The response has been phenomenal, fortifying Singer Furniture's position as a leading provider of sophisticated furniture solutions. The Premium Furniture showroom at One Galle Face strengthens Singer's commitment to offering unparalleled style and elegance.

One of the highlights of the showroom is the Signature kitchen wardrobe solutions. Signature Group is Malaysia's largest kitchen cabinet and wardrobe manufacturer, and this partnership has allowed the incorporation of a sleek and modern pantry display, giving local consumers an opportunity to experience international kitchen craftsmanship firsthand.

As the season unfolds, customers are warmly invited to explore the exclusive Premium Furniture collection at the Flagship store at One Galle Face and enjoy discounts up to 25% off. The full premium rage is also conveniently accessible via singer