Yuan Rally Thickens China's Capital Flight Plot

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In the homestretch of

2023, China

is calming fears for the year ahead that it might engage in a race to the bottom on exchange rates.

In recent days, China's biggest state-owned banks bought the yuan in unison to support the currency. By swapping yuan for dollars in onshore markets and selling those dollars in spot markets, major banks are reassuring traders worried Beijing might chase the falling Japanese yen lower.

There are a few possible explanations for why China is putting a floor under the yuan. One is to reduce default risks among property developers servicing offshore debt. Another is to avoid fresh trade tensions with Washington. Beijing also wants to stanch the capital outflows now making global headlines.

What's interesting, though, is that Chinese leader Xi Jinping is tolerating a firmer yuan at a moment when Asia's biggest economy could really use an export boost. Overseas shipments fell 6.4% in October year on year following a 6.2% drop in September.

Yet Xi's long-term commitment to internationalizing the yuan is taking precedence over short-term economic growth priorities - and that's likely a good thing.

Since 2016, when China won inclusion into the International Monetary Fund's top-five currencies club, Xi has made increasing the yuan's role in trade and finance a major policy priority.

This objective paints China's capital outflows dynamic in a new light. In other words, not all outflows are“bad” given that a large share at the moment appears to reflect China Inc leveraging overseas growth.

In the first 10 months of the year, China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) increased 17.3% year on year to 736.2 billion yuan (US$104 billion).

“The allure of new global markets and evolving business models are driving Chinese enterprises to venture abroad and expand their presence on the global stage,” notes economist Yi Wu, an author of the China Briefing newsletter published by Dezan Shira & Associates.

There are valid reasons why China's take of foreign direct investment flows is facing headwinds. One is default concerns confronting County Garden Holdings and other giant property developers.

A porter walks on a bridge in Chongqing, China with new residential buildings in the background. Photo: CNBC Screengrab / Zhang Peng / LightRocket / Getty Images

Another is disappointing data on manufacturing and retail sales. Xi's team also has been slower to ramp up stimulus than in the past, fanning complacency concerns.

Yet an argument can be made that Xi's real goal is staying focused on longer-term retooling, not short-term economic sugar highs.

“China only takes meaningful actions when there is a real crisis.

The government and the market may have different opinions on whether China has an economic crisis,” says As Qi Wang, CEO of MegaTrust Investment.“It turns out the market over-worried, and China may be right not to over-stimulate.”

China, he adds,“doesn't seem to be in a crisis mode,” at least“until recently” when the government finally realized it faces a“confidence crisis” as the economy slides back into deflation .

In recent weeks, this manifested itself in Beijing's“national team” buying shares in top banks and loading up on exchange-traded funds to boost investor confidence. Xi's recent visit to San Francisco, where he made nice with US President Joe Biden, marked the start of a financial charm offensive.