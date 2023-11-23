Finance Minister Meets GCC Undersecretaries Of Ministries Of Finance And Economy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Excellencies Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Finance and Economy of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, during there current visit to the country.

This visit comes during the 10th meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials of the Economic and Development Affairs Authority, which is hosted by the Ministry of Finance and is scheduled to be held at the headquarters of Expo 2023 Doha. During the meeting, many topics related to common interests were discussed, especially in the financial and economic fields, as well as measures aimed at expanding these joint activities.