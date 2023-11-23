New Dividend Controls Will Increase Investor Confidence In Qatar's Financial Market

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Edaa CEO Sheikh Saif bin Abdullah Al Thani underscored that the new controls to regulate dividend distributions in the financial markets will contribute to enhancing liquidity in the Qatari financial market, increasing the confidence of local and international investors in it, and attracting more investments in the financial sector, in addition to helping listed companies, which will be included in the future to attract new investors.

In his remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), he urged shareholders in companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) to update their data to benefit from the dividend distribution controls in the financial markets by visiting the company's website the customer service offices at the company's headquarters, or through intermediaries.

Edaa CEO indicated that the decision to distribute profits to shareholders through the company aims to facilitate procedures for shareholders and companies alike.

Edaa called on shareholders to quickly update their data to benefit from the new controls to regulate dividend distributions in the financial markets, which included amendments to the mechanism of distributing annual profits to shareholders so that companies listed on the QSE can distribute interim dividends on a quarterly, semi-annual basis, or annual in line with the new controls.

Sheikh Saif bin Abdullah Al Thani said that dividend distributions will be consolidated through one place and will result in shareholders receiving profits faster, easier, and more efficiently than the method known in previous years.

He pointed out that Edaa has worked for a long time to develop its services and operations to keep pace with current and future developments in the Qatari financial market and global markets to enhance trust and transparency among all parties operating in the financial market. His Excellency added that Edaa will continue to work hard to contribute to the development of an integrated and advanced system for the Qatari financial market as a regional market leader in innovation, efficiency, and investor protection.