Real Estate Brokerage Department Offers New Electronic Services Package

Doha, Qatar: The Real Estate Brokerage Department at the Ministry of Justice announced Wednesday the launch of a new electronic services package for individual customers, companies, and government agencies, as part of the Ministry's plan for digital transformation and to provide its services to the public electronically with ease.

The new list includes eight basic services: adding a branch of a real estate brokerage company, requesting external promotion, requesting to hold an auction, requesting to hold an exhibition, registering violations and payment, requesting a foreign broker's license, requesting the sale of shares in a real estate brokerage company, and requesting a waiver.

Director of Real Estate Brokerage Department at the Ministry of Justice Khalid Hassan Al Mehshadi said that the launch of these services comes within the administration's strategic plan to bring closer, facilitate, and ease priority basic services to the public, in coordination with the Information Systems Department in the ministry.

He indicated that these services can be obtained through the Real Estate Brokerage Department page on the Ministry of Justice's website and with easy procedures for completing transactions electronically, as they have been developed in accordance with the latest technologies approved within the ministry's digital transformation plan.

Al Mehshadi expressed his hope that these new additions will constitute a qualitative shift in real estate brokerage services that support the real estate sector in the country, and that encourage the establishment of an integrated Qatari real estate system, including real estate valuation and promotion services, leasing and marketing, sales, licensing, and everything that would advance the profession of practicing real estate brokerage business.