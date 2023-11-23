QIB Marks World Diabetes Day For Employees And Customers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: To mark World Diabetes Day, Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) collaborated with Hamad Medical Corporation to offer its employees screening, testing, and awareness sessions, encouraging them to adopt healthier lifestyle choices.

As part of QIB's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy and continual efforts to promote healthy practices among its employees, the event included screenings for undiagnosed diabetes, encompassing blood glucose and blood pressure tests.

Furthermore, QIB employees actively participated in the Annual Diabetes Walkathon organised by the Qatar Diabetes Association (QDA), a member of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF).

This event aimed to commemorate World Diabetes Day, raising awareness about diabetes in Qatar and

promoting a healthier

lifestyle.

Mashaal Abdulaziz Al Derham, Assistant General Manager, Head of Corporate Communications & Quality Assurance at QIB, said:“We are dedicated to supporting our employees and the community by fostering awareness and encouraging the adoption of a healthy lifestyle. Recognizing diabetes as a prevalent issue in Qatar, we consider it our duty to champion programs that prevent this disease and improve the overall health of the population, aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Hamad Medical Corporation for their invaluable partnership, and to the Qatar Diabetes Association for organizing the annual walkathon. It was truly a pleasure for QIB to actively participate in such meaningful initiatives, underscoring our commitment to a healthier and more vibrant community.”