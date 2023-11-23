IPI Drops 1.1% In Sep 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Industrial Production index (IPI) recorded 104 points in September 2023, a decline by 1.1% compared to the previous month (August 2023), and increased by 1.6% when compared to the corresponding month in 2022.
Released by the Planning and Statistics Authority, the IPI is a short-term quantitative index that measures the growth of various industrial sectors in economy. The relative weight of main economic sectors under this indicator include, Mining (82.46%), Manufacturing (15.85%), Electricity (1.16%), Water (0.53%).
Data released by the Planning and Statistics Authority yesterday showed a decrease in the Mining sector by 0.7% due to the decrease in the quantities of“Crude Oil Petroleum and Natural Gas” with the same percentage, while“Other Mining and Quarrying” decreased by 2%. When compared to the corresponding month of the previous year (September 2022), the IPI of Mining increased by 1.9% due to the increase in the quantities of“Crude Oil Petroleum and Natural Gas” with the same percentage, while“Other Mining and Quarrying” decreased by 2.8%.
The index of the Manufacturing sector showed a decrease by 3% compared to August 2023.
