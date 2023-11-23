Rossi Rides Royal Rose To Impressive Al Thakira Cup Triumph In Al Rayyan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ali bin Saeed Aljafali Al Nuaimi-owned Royal Rose under jockey Ivan Rossi overcame a stiff challenge from Jazi Umm Al Amad to clinch the Al Thakira Cup at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.

The five-year-old mare trained by Ahmed Kobeissi excelled in the Local Thoroughbred Premium Maiden feature to seal an impressive victory by a length and three quarters, stealing limelight in the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's Ninth Al Rayyan Meeting.

Ridden by Mohammed Moussa, Jazi Umm Al Amad fell short in the final stages to end up in second place in the 1700m race with Jummrah taking the third position.

Also yesterday, trainer Mohammed Ghazali celebrated his double of the day when Angelic Queen with Hamed Al Busaidi in the saddle raced to a half-length win in an exciting 1700m Thoroughbred Conditions contest. Gold Fleece was second while Unbutton finished third in the penultimate event of the eight-race card meeting.



Royal Rose under jockey Ivan Rossi races to victory.

Earlier, Jockey Marco Casamento and Ajaayeb Al Jasra combined to give Ghazali his first title yesterday, winning the 1700m Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate by a length.

Meanwhile, Cei Connah prevailed in the Thoroughbred Handicap 70-90 with Mirko Sanna piloting the Deborah Amanda Clare Mountain-trained gelding to a narrow win in the 1700m battle.

Guided by Saleh Faraj Al Otaibi, Forgehill Chiraz also earned a hard fought victory, landing the Purebred Arabian Handicap title by just a quarter of a length.

However, Dohah under Rashid Ali Al Marri enjoyed a comfortable four-length triumph in the 1200m Local Thoroughbred Novice Plate, while the pair of jockey Ebrahim Nader and Hadi Al Ramzani-trained Habes emerged winner in the 1700m Local Purebred Arabian Novice Plate.

Action yesterday got underway with the 1200m Thoroughbred Maiden Plate won by Ahmed Al Jehani-trained Sherood under Saleh Salem Al Marri.

The 10th Al Rayyan Meeting today will see a total of 10 races with Al Ghashamiah Cup at stake in the 2000m feature race for the Thoroughbred Conditions.

Action will then move to Al Uqda on Saturday for its second meet of the season, offering the coveted Al Rakayat Cup in the feature race.