Al Darwish Elected As Member Of FEI Solidarity Committee

Doha, Qatar: President of the Qatar Equestrian Federation (QEF) Bader Al Darwish was elected as a member of the Solidarity Committee of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) during its General Assembly meeting held in Mexico on Tuesday.

QEF participated in the FEI General Assembly meeting with the delegation including QEF Secretary-General Sheikh Ahmad bin Nooh Al Thani.

Al Darwish thanked the members of FEI General Assembly for electing him and for their confidence in the role played by QEF in the region and the Asian continent to develop and advance equestrianism.

He noted that in recent years Qatar has continued to support international equestrianism by hosting many of the major championships.