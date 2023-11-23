Second Round Of Qatar Drift Championship Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: After the thrilling opening round of the Qatar Drift Championship, action returns to the drift arena at the Cars and Motorcycles Racing Club with the second round getting underway today.

The event, which features drift champions from several countries of the region besides in Qatar, is sponsored by Qatar Racing Club Chairman H E Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani.

The technical inspection for participants is scheduled to begin at 4pm, followed by driver's briefing with the championship organizing committee and judging panel.

The practice and testing session will commence at 5pm followed by qualifying trial at 7pm.

Today, racers will face two runs on the track and each run will be evaluated for performance, with the best score determining their placement on the bracket for tandem competitions.

Tomorrow, the activities will kick off with an enlightening meeting for racers at 4pm, followed by one-and-a-half-hour practice session before the start of the elimination match ups begins at 7pm, leading to the final races with the crowning of the top three winners.

At the end of the first-round competitions, Oman's Haitham Al Hadidi leads the overall championship standings with 27 points, ahead of his closest competitor, Kuwaiti racer Salem Al Sarraf, by 8 points.

Defending champion Ahmed Al Amri of Oman holds the third position with 18 points.

In the local category competitions introduced this season to support Qatari racers and residents, Ali Al Jabshah tops the standings with 30 points, leading his teammate and closest competitor Abdullah Al Muhtasib by 10 points. Saud Al Attiya, another teammate, is in the third position.

The second round is expected to attract a significant audience due to the club's provision of various accompanying events suitable for all family members.