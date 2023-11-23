Al Jazeera Condemns Targeted Killing Of Scribes By Israeli Forces

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a resolute stance against the horrific targeting of journalists, Al Jazeera Media Network vehemently condemns the deliberate killing of media professionals by Israeli forces in an attempt to silence the messengers of truth.

In the latest targeting of journalists, Israeli forces assassinated three journalists working for Al Mayadeen Channel in Lebanon on November 21, 2023.

The number of those deliberately targeted and killed in Gaza has now reached 60 journalists and photographers since October 7, 2023; the latest of which were Bilal Jadallah, director of the Press House in Gaza, writer Mustafa Al Sawaf, journalists Alaa Hassouna, Ayat Khadura, Sari Mansour and Hassouna Salim, who all worked in local media outlets. Al Jazeera Media Network calls on international press freedom and human rights organisations to take the necessary measures to ensure the protection of journalists, enabling them to carry out their profession and urges them to condemn the systemic killing of journalists by Israeli forces.

Journalists in Gaza are making unparalleled sacrifices to reveal the true cost of the Israeli onslaught. Al Jazeera stands firm in its call for justice, accountability, and the safeguarding of the fundamental rights of journalists in conflict zones.